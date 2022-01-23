Ralf Rangnick on where Man United must improve

He isn’t settling for what he saw on Saturday.

Ralf Rangnick has outlined the one place where he feels his Manchester United side must improve. The United interim manager was extremely pleased after his side beat West Ham 1-0 on Saturday evening, but made it clear that there was still ways to improve on the win.

United got all three points against their top four rivals, but it was a last-minute Marcus Rashford goal that got the job done for Rangnick’s side.

It was a strong display from United, as they controlled the game for the most part, but Rangnick was quick to say there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.

Ralf Rangnick on West Ham win

When asked if he was happy with the performance, he told MUFC: “Well defensively I would say yes, because from normal play we didn’t allow them too many chances.

“And as I said, it was not easy against them, they are a very physical team.

“But I am still not quite happy with the way that we play in possession of the ball, so this will have to be the next steps in the next couple of weeks that we also find better solutions in possession of the ball.

“Since I have arrived, in home games it was by far the best atmosphere in the stadium.”

Ralf Rangnick on Man United vs West Ham

Rangnick is clearly placing an emphasis on what United do when they have the ball, and ensuring that they are not wasteful in possession.

This could lead to Donny van de Beek being given more significant time at the club, though it also feels like if that were to happen, it would have done so by now.

While West Ham did offer very little going forward, it was also a testament to the pressure that United were putting them under, that such a strong side failed to create many clear cut chances.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, ralf rangnick, West Ham