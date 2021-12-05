Ralf Rangnick explains thinking behind his first Starting XI

A new era has began.

Ralf Rangnick named his first Starting XI on Sunday afternoon, for Manchester United’s game against Crystal Palace.

United took Crystal Palace on at Old Trafford for Rangnick’s first game in charge, after Michael Carrick stepped down as interim manager during the week.

Rangnick however made no changes from Carrick’s team that got the job done against Arsenal on Wednesday night, running out 3-2 winners.

He explained the reasoning behind making no changes, despite there being only three days between games.

Ralf Rangnick on first Starting XI

He said: “The team won against Arsenal, they did well especially in the second half, and since everyone was fully fit and recovered there was no need for me to change anything.

“Apart from having control and formation, it’s still a game and they need to enjoy it. It’s a question of energy. In the end, they wanted to win that game, and they invested a lot of energy into that.

“This together with the massive support of the fans, should also be an advantage for us today.”

When asked why Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial failed to make the squad, Rangnick said that they felt a knock during training on Saturday.

He said: “Jesse and Anthony indicated after yesterday’s training that they felt pain. This is the reason why they are not in the squad.”

Time to hear from our interim boss! 💬#MUFC | #MUNCRY — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 5, 2021

Ralf Rangnick team vs Crystal Palace

It may be unwise to read too much into United’s first Starting XI under Rangnick, as he only took his first training session with the players on Friday.

Given the lack of time he has had with a completely new group of players, it makes sense that he would stick with the team he saw defeat Arsenal on Thursday night.

We will learn more about his style of play over the coming weeks, with a busy schedule set to test the new boss.

