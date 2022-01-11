Former Ireland international criticises “lazy” Ralf Rangnick reporting

Do you agree with him?

Former Ireland international Jonathan Walters has criticised the “lazy reporting” surrounding the tactics used by Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United.

This comes after Rangnick’s United side defeated Aston Villa 1-0 in their FA Cup 3rd round game on Monday night.

United narrowly won the game, and needed the help of some relatively controversial VAR decisions, which consumed most of the discussion after the game.

Walters was among the people to criticise the VAR decisions, while he also took issue with the reporting around Rangnick’s tactics.

Jon Walters on Ralf Rangnick tactics

The former Ireland and Stoke forward said that it is not true to suggest United are playing a 4-2-2-2 under Rangnick, and that it is instead more like a 4-4-2.

He tweeted: “The last game I watched live against Burnley was a 4-4-2 with two very wide midfielders and it’s the same vs Aston Villa with (Mason) Greenwood and (Marcus) Rashford staying very wide.”

The talk of Rangnick just playing a 4-2-2-2 is just lazy reporting.

Walters seemed to be implying that Bruno Fernandes was playing as a second striker against Villa, while Greenwood and Rashford played as wingers.

Ralf Rangnick tactics

Despite Walters’ tweet, it seemed as though United were playing what was more like a 4-3-3 on Monday night, with Fernandes part of a midfield three with Fred and Scott McTominay.

This comes after they definitely played a 4-2-2-2 in Rangnick’s first game against Crystal Palace, before seemingly shifting to a 4-4-2 against Burnley, with Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo up front.

Against Villa, they also shifted to a diamond in midfield when Donny van de Beek came on, something that could happen again on Saturday given McTominay is suspended.

The amount of different formations used by Rangnick so far shows that while he can definitely be flexible, he is not yet certain about the team he wants to play every week.

Next up is another game against Aston Villa, this time at Villa Park, on Saturday at 5.30pm.

