What Man United fans can expect from Ralf Rangnick

Exciting times for the Manchester club.

It looks as though Ralf Rangnick is to be named as Manchester United’s manager until the end of the season at some point in the next 24 hours or so.

This seems to be a wise appointment by United, with the report suggesting he will move upstairs in the summer, and take a consultancy role for two years.

While it is exciting for United fans, they may be unsure as to what to expect from Rangnick, and what sort of football they may be in for.

Man United fans have been crying out for a manager with an identity for years now – here’s what we know about Rangnick’s.

Ralf Rangnick style of play

Rangnick is known to many as the godfather of Gegenpressing, and one of the first who implemented the unique tactic in his teams.

The most famous example of a successful Gegenpressing team in England is Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, and if Rangnick can get United playing anything like that, the club will be extremely grateful.

He himself described his team’s way of playing as “a very proactive style of football, similar to the way in which Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool have been playing under Klopp.

“We like to press high, with a very intense counter-pressure. When we have the ball, we do not like any square or back passes.”

Somewhat interestingly, he strays from the idea that a keeper should be able to be used to the ball at his feet, saying: “The goalkeeper also should not be the one with the most contact on the ball. In almost every league and every country, the goalkeeper is technically the most limited football player on the pitch and therefore we have to make sure that he has the lowest contact with the feet.”

He summed his style up by saying: “It is a fast, proactive, attacking, counter-attacking, counter-pressing, exciting and entertaining football.”

Ralf Rangnick to Man United

His distinct style of play could also have a say in who United appoint next, with his brand of football more similar to Erik ten Hag’s than Mauricio Pochettino’s.

However, for now, United fans can look forward to seeing Rangnick in the dugout, and the intense style of play that will come with it.

The deal is expected to be confirmed by the club shortly, though a work permit process will prevent him taking the side against Chelsea this weekend.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd reach agreement with Ralf Rangnick to become interim manager. 6mnth contract then 2yr consultancy. Deal subject to Lokomotiv Moscow approval. Work permit process prevents 63yo leading #MUFC v Chelsea. W/ @lauriewhitwell @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/wjQyiRzfeE — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) November 25, 2021

