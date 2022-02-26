Ralf Rangnick right to defend himself after Watford draw

A defiant post-match interview from the manager.

Ralf Rangnick defended himself after Manchester United drew 0-0 with Watford on Saturday afternoon, in what is certainly two points dropped for his team.

When asked for his thoughts on the game, and the role he played in the draw, he said: “Our job as coaches is to help the team to create enough chances. The number of clear chances we had today had to be enough to win a game like this.”

He continued: “They didn’t have a realistic chance to score.”

And he is correct. If United took their chances, or did more when they had the ball in the danger area, they would have won the game comfortably.

Cristiano Ronaldo could have had a hat-trick himself on another day, while Anthony Elanga and Bruno Fernandes missed relatively easy chances.

Ralf Rangnick positives at Man United

Rangnick’s United side would be second in the league table if results were only counted from when he took over. He has changed the style of play to a more cohesive, structured unit, and dug United out of quite a depressing rut.

He has done so while rotating players, and attempting to understand who his best Starting XI is, by testing a number of players out in various positions.

Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United played the same team almost every week. Marcus Rashford was ran into the ground by his former manager, even while suffering a number of injuries. The obligation was on Rashford to inform Solskjaer that he wasn’t fit, but the manager’s attitude towards him certainly didn’t help.

Solskjaer also refused to give Donny van de Beek any significant gametime, after signing him from Ajax.

Rangnick is making the most of a worse squad, given van de Beek, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood (and Edinson Cavani, to an extent) are all gone. Solskjaer had all of the above players, on top of the current squad, but still found a way to play the same XI almost every week.

In a game where Jadon Sancho, arguably United’s most in-form player, definitely could have played, he was rested instead. Harry Maguire, whatever you think of him, was played in every possible game under Solskjaer. Rangnick has already rested him on a number of occasions.

This shows that he is more interested in creating a system where players can swap in and out, instead of relying on individual brilliance.

Issues with Ralf Rangnick

Rangnick should not be absolved of all criticisms, however.

Against Atletico Madrid, he strangely opted to play Victor Lindelof in right-back, and played far too defensively as a whole.

When they took on Brighton at home a week beforehand, United were completely outplayed, and questions needed to be asked of Rangnick’s tactics.

He has and will continue to make errors, and should be criticised for them, but by the same token, he was correct to defend himself on Saturday afternoon.

