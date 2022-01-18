Ralf Rangnick provides positive Paul Pogba update

However, it slightly contradicts comments from last week…

Ralf Rangnick has provided a positive update on Paul Pogba’s injury situation.

The France and Manchester United midfielder has been missing since his red card against Liverpool and is yet to play under Rangnick thus far.

Speaking last week, Rangnick seemed to imply that Pogba was still a few weeks away from training and that it could be even longer again until he plays a match.

Ralf Rangnick on Paul Pogba

He said: “Well, a week ago I was told that it would take another four or five weeks. I’ve seen him this morning before the training session but currently, I don’t know how long it will take.

“He’s not training with the team as yet. As far as I know from the medical department, it will last another three weeks, four weeks and once he is then fit for training that does not necessarily mean he is also match fit.”

However, photographs emerged of Pogba in training on Monday, allegedly on the “winning team” from the match played during the session.

Paul Pogba injury update

Since then, Rangnick sung the praises of Pogba, who trained under the new manager for the first time on Monday.

He said: “Paul Pogba had his first day of training with the whole group yesterday and in the first training session he showed what an extraordinary player he could be — Pogba won’t be available for selection in either of this week’s games, though.

“I’m very much looking forward to having him available in two weeks time after the break.”

United take on Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on 4 February, after an international break that Pogba will surely miss out on.

Could it be the Championship side that he makes his return against?

United have missed the Frenchman’s creativity from midfield, and while the next few games could be his last couple in Manchester, they should try to get the most out of him while he is there.

