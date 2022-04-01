Ralf Rangnick address Paul Pogba interview comments

A sensible response from the manager.

Ralf Rangnick has addressed Paul Pogba’s most recent interview comments, which were made over the latest international break.

Pogba spoke about his desire to win trophies, and how unsuccessful United have been since he rejoined the club back in 2016.

He also said that part of the issue with Man United is that he has failed to have a set position, and that he has been moved about too often.

At France, Pogba feels as though he has a set position, normally alongside Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante, and it has brought out the best of both of them on a number of occasions.

Ralf Rangnick responds to Paul Pogba

Rangnick has since responded to Pogba’s comments, attempting to explain why the Frenchman is asked to play all across the midfield.

He said: “I have enough to do now to prepare a team for tomorrow’s game, I don’t think it makes sense to try and interpret or judge what he might have said in an interview.

“It doesn’t make sense, it’s something you can do if you want. But for me it’s only important to judge him on football…”

Rangnick himself brought up the point about his position, saying: “I heard he said he had played in different positions in the last couple of weeks, since the game against West Ham we have lost three strikers since then, with Bruno or Scott McTominay missing, you have to play in a different role. This is normal.”

🗣 "I heard he said he had played in different positions in the last couple of weeks, since the game against West Ham we have lost three strikers since then, with Bruno or Scott McTominay missing, you have to play in a different role. This is normal." Ralf Rangnick on Pogba pic.twitter.com/Rf2Lb6DLgn — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 1, 2022

Ralf Rangnick on Paul Pogba

Man United take on Leicester at Old Trafford from 5.30pm on Saturday evening, and will need Pogba’s assistance to get all three points.

If United fail to win the game, it essentially ends their season, with the top four race already looking extremely difficult to reach.

When the summer comes, Rangnick will be responsible for helping United’s new permanent manger find his feet in the club, and he could even play a part in picking the new boss.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Paul Pogba, ralf rangnick