Ralf Rangnick mocks Fred following Man United win

He’s already poking fun at his players.

Ralf Rangnick was quick to have some fun at Fred’s expense following Manchester United’s win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

United ran out 1-0 winners at Old Trafford, thanks to a lovely goal from the Brazilian midfielder, who has looked like a different player since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit.

Fred’s goal was bent into the top corner beautifully with his right foot, something which shocked Rangnick.

Ralf Rangnick on Fred’s goal

Speaking after the game, he said: “I had to ask my assistant coach who scored! He said Fred and I said Fred with his right foot!?”

“He is a wonderful boy. This is one thing I can say even after two days. I’ve heard a lot about him from Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer), right now only I can only say it’s great to have a boy like him in the team.

“It’s the same with all the other players. Scott McTominay is the same. With those two number sixes we were able to play aggressive football against the ball.”

Elsewhere in Rangnick’s post-match interview, he offered some insight into how he will fit all of his forward players into the one team.

Explaining Sunday’s setup, he said: “The formation has to fit the players. I’m a big fan of having each player on his best possible position. I think today that was the case.

“Cristiano (Ronaldo) was not alone up front, together with Marcus (Rashford) they could work together, staying close together to trigger the press situations.

“Bruno (Fernandes) and Jadon (Sancho) were in the most demanding and most sophisticated position, they did well. Of course they could have produced more chances but what they did against the ball was good.

“And I liked the performances of the two full-backs a lot. They were always trying… For the first game, I am more than happy!”

Highlights of the game can be found here.

