Ralf Rangnick explains how Mason Greenwood arrest changed plans

Ralf Rangnick has explained how Mason Greenwood’s arrest changed Manchester United’s plans going forward.

The United boss was speaking ahead of the FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough on Friday night, and unsurprisingly, was asked about the Greenwood situation.

Understandably, he didn’t go into too much detail, and reporters in attendance would have had to be very careful with what they ask, as it is an ongoing legal case.

He was asked, however, what impact Greenwood’s situation had on United in the transfer window, specifically in relation to Jesse Lingard.

Ralf Rangnick on Mason Greenwood

He replied to say that the “problem” with Greenwood led to the club making the decision to stop Lingard from going on loan.

“In a way, yes, but the club told me, the board told me, they couldn’t find an agreement with any clubs interested in him. With the window closing Monday evening the board informed me they would rather he stay, so I could understand and accept.

“It was two things. We had a problem with Mason Greenwood and being without a player for the time being who hasn’t played in weeks and the club not finding an agreement with another club.”

Going into further detail about Lingard’s situation, Rangnick explained that the player did want to leave before the window closed.

Ralf Rangnick squad update

He said: “Three weeks ago, Jesse didn’t want to leave, then he changed his mind, I had a chat with him 10 days ago and I could fully understand why he wanted to leave to get game time for his future and the World Cup and I told him if he finds a club and the club find a solution with our club I would allow him to leave.

“But with all the developments, things changed, we also had no agreement with any other club so we had to take a final decision as the board and keep Jesse until the end of the season.”

United recently made the decision that Greenwood will not play or train with the club until it is stated otherwise, despite him recently being released on bail.

