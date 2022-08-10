The biggest mistake Man United have made over the past 12 months

The club summed up…

When Ralf Rangnick arrived at Manchester United, he came with the nickname ‘the Godfather of Gegenpressing’, and the legacy of having signed some of the best talents in world football for cheap.

He was responsible for the unearthing of some of the best footballers of this generation, and United fans were rightfully excited about the potential of signing a wonderkid who would go on to be the next Erling Haaland or Sadio Mane.

But his pressing style never worked out, and as for his signings, he was gone before he could even sanction one.

In one of the most Manchester United moves imaginable, they hired a man known for his talent identification and backroom abilities to be a manager for six months, before doing what he’s good at for two years.

Things didn’t go too well as manager, and he left the club before he managed to work one day in his consultancy role.

As a result, the man who United hired to oversee the running of the club from a footballing perspective, never got to oversee the running of the club from a footballing perspective.

That’s not to say he didn’t get a chance to recommend some names to the club though.

Ralf Rangnick – a Man United regret?

Before he left, Rangnick made a point that he suggested United sign Luis Diaz before Liverpool swooped in.

He also suggested that United try and sign Dusan Vlahovic and Julian Alvarez in the most recent January transfer window, but these picks were also snubbed.

Alvarez has since gone on to score on his City debut in the Community Shield loss to Liverpool.

He seemed to know that United needed new players, and he went as far as to say that United need “open-heart surgery“.



Rangnick was clearly out of his depth when it came to management and coaching, but his CV is as good as anyone’s with regards to talent identification, and making top signings.

United could currently be reaping the benefits of signing hidden gems from the footballing world, instead of trying to bring Marko Arnautovic and Adrien Rabiot to the club.

But instead, Rangnick left the club, and his little black of book of top footballing talents went with him.

