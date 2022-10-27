Ralf Rangnick reveals players he tried to sign at Man United

A bit of a mixed bag, you’d have to say…

Ralf Rangnick has revealed a list of players he tried to sign during his brief time in charge at Manchester United.

Rangnick was brought in to be an interim head coach at the club, with the initial decision being that he would then move upstairs to a “consultancy role” for at least two years.

This didn’t end up happening, as he took the Austria head coach job instead, and ultimately left after a short but fascinating time in charge of the first-team.

Rangnick’s football on the pitch was never the high-intensity pressing game that was promised as he joined the club, but many United fans did appreciate his honesty in post-match interviews and press conferences.

He once talked about how the club needed open-heart surgery to get back to where they needed to be, and that they needed to sign a number of top class players.

In a recent interview, he discussed some of the players that he advised United to sign, including one Erling Haaland who has since made the move to the other side of Manchester.

Ralf Rangnick on potential Man United signings

Rangnick said that there was no set “dossier” of players that he told United to sign, but that there was discussions about quite an interesting set of players.

He said: “But even without such a script, it was clear to everyone that there was a need in many areas.

“That’s why we were already discussing players like Josko Gvardiol and Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig. Those were names that were realistic.

“We also talked about Alvaro Morata, Luis Diaz, Dusan Vlahovic and, as I said, Haaland when they were still on the market. But the club decided at that time to rebuild the team under the new coach.”

Diaz has of course made the move to Liverpool, while Vlahovic (who was heavily linked with Arsenal at the time) instead went to Juventus.

