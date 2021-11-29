Ralf Rangnick officially appointed Man United interim manager

Some clarity on his role was also offered by the club.

Ralf Rangnick has officially been appointed as Manchester United’s new interim manager, where he will be in charge until the end of the season.

Following this period, he will then continue his work with the club in a “consultancy role” for a further two years.

Michael Carrick will remain in charge of the first team until Rangnick’s work visa is finalised, which could mean the Englishman remains in charge for the match against Arsenal on Thursday night.

This would mean that his first game as manager would be against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford next weekend.

Ralf Rangnick appointed Man United manager

Speaking about joining the club, Rangnick said: “I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club.

“The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience. All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team.

“Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis.”

Speaking of his appointment, John Murtough, Manchester United football director, said: “Ralf is one of the most respected coaches and innovators in European football.

“He was our number one candidate for interim manager, reflecting the invaluable leadership and technical skills he will bring from almost four decades of experience in management and coaching.”

Rangnick confirmed by Man United

It remains unclear what exactly Rangnick’s job will be at the end of the season, but this will become clearer as time goes on.

He will most likely work alongside Murtough, helping the club make decisions from a football perspective, which should be music to the ears of United fans who have been calling out for more ‘football people’ to help make decisions.

Based on some of the transfers he has executed in the past, it wouldn’t be a shock to see some bargains come United’s way over the next few windows.

