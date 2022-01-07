Ralf Rangnick explains where Man United must improve

Hard to argue with that.

Ralf Rangnick has explained where he feels his Manchester United team must improve.

His team have come under a great deal of criticism, especially for their most recent game that saw them lose 1-0 at home to Wolves.

Before that, Rangnick was unbeaten as United boss, but some of his performances have been questionable, especially against relegation fighters Norwich and Newcastle.

Speaking ahead of his side’s FA Cup tie against Aston Villa on Monday, Rangnick explained where he believes his United team needs to do better.

Ralf Rangnick on Man United

He said: “We need to find the best possible balance between attack and defence, and we still have some things to do to get better.”

“We can only get better in possession of the ball, in the transitional moments, together. We have to do things simultaneously and also with passion, emotion and intensity.”

In the same press conference, Rangnick also pleaded his case as to why he feels he has not done a bad job at United thus far.

He said: “I’m sure that the players are listening and I think we showed in the last games that they are trying to follow the advice that we give them.

“We conceded less goals, an average of 0.6 in those six games, but yes, it’s about balance.”

🗣 "They are at least trying." Ralf Rangnick when asked if the Manchester United players are fully behind his ideas pic.twitter.com/LDA3XOmGQr — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 7, 2022

Rangnick’s time at Man United so far

While United’s recent performances have been somewhat underwhelming, Rangnick will hope that fans and pundits will look at the games with some perspective.

He has only been in the job a number of weeks, and only lost one game out of six. He is also trying to drastically change the way in which the players operate on the pitch.

Whether or not it works out for him, it shouldn’t be seen as an easy job for the veteran, given the performances United fans were seeing towards the end of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign.

