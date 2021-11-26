The Man United players who will thrive under Ralf Rangnick

The men he will turn to.

Ralf Rangnick is set to be appointed Manchester United’s manager until the end of the season this weekend.

We’ve already taken a look at his style of play here, but to simplify it, he likes his teams to press, and to press a lot.

The Godfather of Gegenpressing will have his favourites at his new club s- here’s who we think will be the players who Rangnick turns to.

Fred

A significant percentage of Man United fans are done with Fred, and would happily see the back of him if he were to leave the club in January.

However, Rangnick plays a 4-2-2-2 system that requires the two most defensive midfielders to be well able to get around the pitch, and press intently.

Fred, while definitely a flawed midfielder, does have energy in abundance, and could be a favourite of the new manager’s.

Donny van de Beek

We would imagine that regardless of the manager United appointed, van de Beek would have been in line for a career resurgence.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer didn’t like him, to the point that it almost felt personal, but van de Beek can play the #8 position perfectly, crunching into tackles and being calm in possession when he has the ball.

Could he and Fred form a partnership in the new system?

Jadon Sancho

Gary Neville was quick to point out that, even when things weren’t going too well for Sancho on the pitch for United, he was still running and pressing quite a lot.

Given Rangnick’s intense style of play, he will need players who he knows will put the work in defensively. Sancho will do that.

David de Gea

De Gea is still a strong shot stopper, and while many criticise his ability to play with the ball at his feet in this modern era, this will not be a problem for Rangnick.

To quote the man himself: “The goalkeeper also should not be the one with the most contact on the ball. In almost every league and every country, the goalkeeper is technically the most limited football player on the pitch and therefore we have to make sure that he has the lowest contact with the feet.”

De Gea is safe there…

