Ralf Rangnick hits out at referee following Man United vs Burnley

He is not a happy man.

Ralf Rangnick has hit out at the refereeing decisions that proved costly following Manchester United’s draw with Burnley on Tuesday night.

United went a goal up thanks to a fine finish from Paul Pogba, but could have been 3-0 up at half-time on another day.

Raphael Varane had a goal ruled out as Harry Maguire was deemed to have interfered with play from an offside position, while minutes later, United had the ball in the back of the net again, but it was disallowed because of a foul committed by Pogba.

In the second half, United appeared to sit off Sean Dyche’s side, which was undeniably the wrong thing to do, as they came out ready for a fight.

A gorgeous goal from Jay Rodriguez levelled the score, though Maguire absolutely should have done better in the buildup.

Ralf Rangnick on Man United vs Burnley

The game finished 1-1, but speaking after the final whistle, Rangnick’s main issues were with the controversial refereeing decisions in the first half.

He said: “We scored three goals in the first half, I couldn’t blame the team for not having a killer instinct in the first half.

“I watched it right now in the locker room and the linesman flagged for a foul (on Pogba), but flagged 10 seconds after the incident and this was a very soft decision I must say,” he said.

“But again, we played an excellent first half. I thought we controlled and dominated the game. We scored three goals, but two were disallowed and then the second half, the first 15 to 20 minutes, we were just not aggressive enough.”

Ralf Rangnick on referees and Man United vs Burnley

It seems as though the interim United boss is particularly unhappy, as his side had a dubious call go against them on Friday night against Middlesbrough.

The Manchester side have the perfect chance to bounce back on Saturday morning with a home game against Southampton.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, ralf rangnick