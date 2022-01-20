Ralf Rangnick singles out players following Man United win

He was clearly impressed with these players in particular.

Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United defeated Brentford 3-1 on Wednesday night, thanks to goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and substitute Marcus Rashford.

It was without a doubt a hard-fought win for United, who did well to make it to half-time level with Thomas Frank’s side, thanks to a combination of bad finishing and excellent goalkeeping from David de Gea.

It was a much-needed win for Rangnick’s side after the 2-2 draw with Aston Villa last Saturday, and it will be one he hopes his team will be able to build on from here.

Speaking after the game, he singled out a number of players who he felt were particularly good against Brentford.

He named Scott McTominay and Elanga as players who he was impressed with, both of whom came through the United youth system.

Ralf Rangnick on Man United vs Brentford

Speaking about Elanga, he said: “I must say from the very first day from my first training session, he showed up. I had heard his name before and I was in my hotel room watching videos of him on YouTube. I thought this boy was really good.

“He followed up on his performance at Villa Park. He was outstanding in the second half, a lot of work against the ball and a goal.”

He continued: “Scott McTominay was exemplary and it was positively contagious to the other players, then we could get some counter attacking situations, the second and third goals were really good with assists from Bruno Fernandes.”

He also described de Gea as one of the best goalkeepers in the world at present.

Ralf Rangnick on big Man United win

It’s unsurprising to see Rangnick praise McTominay, as he was one of the driving forces behind United getting all three points.

He played a lovely ball into Cristiano Ronaldo to help set up United’s second goal, while his work for the third goal was some top midfield play.

His midfield partner Fred put in a delicious ball for Elanga’s goal, as the two continue their improved form since the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

