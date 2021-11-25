Could his place in the team be in danger?

If the latest reports are to be believed, it looks as though Ralf Rangnick is to be named as Manchester United’s manager until the end of the season at some point in the next 24 hours or so.

Rangnick plays really exciting football and is an appointment that United fans will definitely be enthusiastic about.

However, one United player, in particular, may not be too pleased with the news.

Some quotes from Rangnick from last year have resurfaced, where he was discussing United’s, Luke Shaw.

He said that they should be looking in the transfer market for a new left-back, something which they did when they signed Alex Telles.

Ralf Rangnick on Luke Shaw

He said: “They could do with a left-back, I know they have Luke Shaw but I’m not so sure if he’s still on the same kind of level you need to be for a club like Manchester United.”

The signing of Telles led to Shaw going on an incredible run of form, which lasted through to Euro 2020, where he scored a goal in the final.

This has clearly slowed down this season, where he is definitely in danger of losing his place in the team under the new manager.

Luke Shaw in trouble?

While Shaw will be worried as a result of these quotes, Rangnick’s appointment should also strike fear into the heart of Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the other side of the pitch.

Rangnick’s style of play is very much dependent on full-backs bombing up and down the pitch, and making the right decision in the opposition’s final third.

This is something that Wan-Bissaka has proven to be unable to do during his time at United so far. Could youngster Ethan Laird be in line to have his loan spell at Swansea cut short?

