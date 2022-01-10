Ralf Rangnick recalls FA Cup story about Irish football legend

“I very much relish that experience…”

Ralf Rangnick has recalled an old FA Cup story about Irish footballing legend Liam Brady.

The Manchester United manager was speaking ahead of Monday night’s FA Cup between his side and Aston Villa.

During the pre-match press conference, Rangnick was asked about the historic tournament as a whole, and what his thoughts are on the competition.

He told a story about an Arsenal vs West Ham match he was at in the early 1980s, and the chants about Liam Brady that have stuck with him until today.

Ralf Rangnick on Liam Brady and FA Cup

He said: “I spent the year, as you know, in England, in Brighton, as a guest student at Sussex University. I played at the same time as a player for a small Sunday League team, Southwick, and their farewell gift when I left back for Germany at the end of that year was a ticket for the Cup final at Wembley: West Ham against Arsenal.

“I think it was 1980 or 1981. I very much relish that experience still if I think about the atmosphere there. There were 30,000 West Ham and 30,000 Arsenal supporters, they had prepared individual songs for each individual player. ‘There’s only one Liam Brady,’ I remember, for example.

“So, they had a special song for each player; each player, when this song was sung by supporters, was just standing in that corner where the supporters were. It was a very special atmosphere and, as I said, it was obviously the old Wembley stadium and, of course, it would be great for us to experience that atmosphere in May, or whenever the Cup final is being played.”

Man United vs Aston Villa

Brady was given Arsenal’s Player of the Year three times and won an FA Cup for the London club. The former Ireland international made 235 appearances for the club.

Rangnick was speaking ahead of the 3rd round clash, that has been given an additional edge thanks to Axel Tuanzebe’s current situation.

