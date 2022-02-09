Ralf Rangnick should be judged on what he does with one player

The biggest problem facing the team at the minute.

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Burnley on Tuesday night. The away team dominated the first half but seemed to drop off as the game went on. Ralf Rangnick should know better than to do this, given he has Harry Maguire in his back four.

Maguire is likely to make a massive mistake in every single game, and if he gets through 90 minutes without making one, it’s considered a good performance.

And like he has done so often this season, Maguire made a mistake. Sometimes they lead to a goal, sometimes he gets out of jail. This time he was punished.

Once again, Maguire showed the footballing world that the United defence is nothing to fear, so long as he is playing.

It was yet another high profile mistake that led to a goal, one of many this season, but that wasn’t the extent of his terrible performance.

He was turned with ease by Wout Weghorst, and he then failed to get back around to make up for his mistake. He is often exposed when he needs to turn quickly, as it’s something he is unable to do.

Ralf Rangnick’s Harry Maguire problem

While he was undeniably at fault for Jay Rodriguez’ goal, he probably could have been sent off as well.

In the second half, Burnley broke away and Maguire dragged Rodriguez to the ground when the big striker was clean on goal.

He was still a great deal away from the goal, and as a result, Maguire only saw yellow, but on another day United could have been down to 10 men.

Add this disaster of a performance to his red card against Watford, gifting goals away against Leicester and Liverpool, and his overall clumsy nature, and it begs the question – why on earth is he still the captain of Manchester United?

Should Harry Maguire be dropped?

We wrote not too long ago advising Rangnick to strip the Englishman of the captaincy, but it has gotten to the point where he shouldn’t even be in the Starting XI.

Victor Lindelof is far too soft at the back, but he’s unlikely to make the ridiculous mistakes Maguire does on a regular basis.

He may not be as bad as some people make him out to be, but he is in no way capable of leading this United team to where it wants to go. Raphael Varane alongside Lindelof should be trialled for the next few games, and perhaps some time on the sideline can be the kick up the backside they need.

