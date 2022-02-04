Ralf Rangnick explains what is expected of his full-backs

A tough ask…
Ralf Rangnick has explained what is expected of his full-backs in the system he is trying to implement at Manchester United.
The interim boss has completely changed the way United’s full-backs operate, and he has even changed the personnel in the team.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been replaced by Diogo Dalot, a far more attacking option, while Alex Telles is getting far more of a run than he ever did under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
He was recently asked about the position, and he attempted to explain what he is asking the full-backs in his team to do.
Ralf Rangnick on Man United full-backs
He said: “They have to be defenders and, at the same time, give as much input as they possibly can if we’re in possession of the ball.
“They should be offensive full-backs, offensive defenders. I think in the last couple of weeks, we have improved in those areas.
“It will also be an important position for tomorrow’s game because Middlesbrough will play in a back five with very offensive wing-backs, at times even with five or six offensive players in the opposition’s half.
“So, it’ll be very important that we play tactically on a high level, with regard to our own full-backs.”
Man United full-backs
Rangnick has opted for Dalot instead of Wan-Bissaka in almost every game since he has taken charge, likely due to the Portuguese defenders’ composure on the ball.
While Wan-Bissaka was seen to be better defensively by Solskjaer, Rangnick values Dalot’s output going forward more.
On the other side of the pitch, Shaw remains United’s strongest left-back, but it is not by a great distance.
Last season he was one of the best players in the league, but a dip in form this year has given Telles a chance to make that spot his own.
Man United vs Middlesbrough kicks off from Old Trafford at 8pm on Friday night.
