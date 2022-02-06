Ralf Rangnick faces backlash from players over brutal honesty

More unrest at the club.

Ralf Rangnick is reportedly facing a backlash from a number of Manchester United players over his brutal honesty in the media.

According to a report in the Daily Mirror, Rangnick’s treatment of Jesse Lingard is what has caused the latest bit of unrest in the dressing room.

Rangnick and Lingard have publicly disagreed about what is currently happening with the player.

Lingard is adamant the club suggested he took time off, while Rangnick has said that Lingard asked for a break.

The club advised me to have time off due to personal reasons! But my headspace is clear and I’ll always be professional when called upon and give 100 percent — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) February 3, 2022

Rangnick recently doubled down on his comments, saying after the Middlesbrough game: “And with regard to Jesse, I told you what my information was and my knowledge was, and of course I would have loved to have Jesse in the squad.

“We were one outfield player less on the team sheet today, so why should I have allowed him to have four or five days off?

“I would have loved to have had him in the squad and be in the squad, but it was not the case and therefore it doesn’t make sense to speak about players who were not available.”

The report in the Daily Mirror states that players at the club are upset with Rangnick speaking so openly about the situation, with their preference being that it should have been dealt with behind closed doors.

“This is a time to stick together, not go public with things that might cause division”, an unnamed source from within the club is quoted as saying.

However, while this is not what the club needs at all currently, many United fans find Rangnick’s honesty in the media refreshing, and a breath of fresh air compared to being kept in the dark.

Rangnick and the United players will hope to bounce back from the shocking loss against Middlesbrough when they face Burnley on Tuesday night in the Premier League.

