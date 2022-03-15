Ralf Rangnick explains thinking behind taking Cristiano Ronaldo off

“It’s natural for me to see things in a different way to how he sees things.”

Ralf Rangnick has explained the thinking behind taking Cristiano Ronaldo off the pitch at times.

Ronaldo, even at 37 years of age, often reacts badly when he is taken off or left out of the team, which often dominates the discussion surrounding Manchester United.

One incident in particular at Brentford led to Ronaldo seeming extremely frustrated, while if reports are to be believed, he was also unhappy at not playing the recent Manchester derby.

This can’t be an easy job for Rangnick, given Ronaldo is the sort of presence in the dressing room that can distract other players if things aren’t going well.

The Man United interim manager was asked if Ronaldo was “angry” playing against Spurs at the weekend, and he responded to say that he doesn’t know or really care if he was angry.

Speaking to BT, he said: “Even if he was a little bit angry, it doesn’t matter. He can be angry all the time so long as he plays at that kind of level.”

“My job as manager is to think about the team, and sometimes that means taking a player like Cristiano off. Or maybe to even not let him play for a game and give him a rest. This is my job.

Speaking at the weekend, both Roy Keane and Gary Neville criticised Ronaldo’s behaviour when he is taken off the pitch. More on that here.

United take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night, in a game that Ronaldo will be extremely eager to start and feature heavily in.

We’ve taken a stab at predicting the team Rangnick will opt for on Tuesday, which you can see here.

