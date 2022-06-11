Ralf Rangnick’s Austria team showing Man United up for serious lack of effort

A different outfit entirely to his Man United team.

Ralf Rangnick’s Austria are off to a good start under the new boss, with one win, one draw and one loss in a difficult Nations League group.

A 1-1 draw against World Cup holders France on Friday night was their latest result, and it had Manchester United fans in agreement on one thing – they never saw that level of organisation or structure under Rangnick in Manchester.

Against France, Rangnick’s side took the lead with a really well worked goal, but it was what they did off the ball that was more impressive.

Ralf Rangnick’s Austria

They were tight, compact, and difficult to break down – everything Man United were not under the manager.

While they suffered a defeat to Denmark earlier in the week, United fans saw exactly what they were expecting from the ‘Godfather of Gegenpressing’ at one point in the game.

The Austrian attack swarmed the Danish defence and goalkeeper, not allowing them a second on the ball, before ultimately winning it back and scoring a goal.

United fans can safely say they never saw this level of intensity from their side under Rangnick.

Ralf Rangnick’s Austria vs Ralf Rangnick’s Man United

So what does this tell us? Could Gary Neville be proven correct and it’s that Man United’s players are physically unable to press? That seems impossible.

But based on the seemingly never-ending leaks that were coming out of Old Trafford, it seems as though the United players had no respect for Rangnick and his team in the first place.

Perhaps if they listened to him, instead of reportedly sniggering and looking at the floor while he was talking, they may have learned something from the veteran.

And maybe they’d have Champions League football to look forward to next season as well…

