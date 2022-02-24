Ralf Rangnick takes aim at Man United players with Anthony Elanga praise

He has a point…

Ralf Rangnick has taken a thinly-veiled dig at some of Manchester United’s players while also dishing praise on Anthony Elanga.

Speaking after Man United’s 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid, Rangnick heaped praise on Elanga, who came off the bench to score United’s only goal of the game.

The young Swede came off the bench to score against Leeds just a few days earlier, and he is clearly one of Rangnick’s favourite players at the club.

Discussing Elanga’s passion and energy, Rangnick said that he would like to see the same level of enthusiasm from some of his teammates.

Ralf Rangnick on Anthony Elanga

He tore into the performance in the first half, but said that the entire team played better in the second 45 minutes of the away game.

He said: “After the performance in the first half it could only better. What we played in the first half, I still cannot believe. We played without conviction and without all the necessary aggression against the ball.

“The second half we did better, and I think if we played another 10 minutes we might have even won the game.

“I was very disappointed with the performance in the first half. We didn’t take any risks with the ball, without any deep runs. The way that we scored the goal was exactly that.”

Ralf Rangnick on Anthony Elanga

His praise for Elanga didn’t stop there. He continued: “A deep run from Elanga and a fantastic pass… This is how we have to play against them. He is playing like a dream come true. It’s just fun to watch him play.

“I wish a few other players would take Elanga as an example, or a role model. Not because he’s doing everything right, but because he’s enjoying himself on the pitch.

“It’s a ball game! You have to enjoy yourself on the pitch.”

While Rangnick refused to name names when it comes to the players he wished were more like Elanga, it does seem like he may have been referring to Marcus Rashford.

Rashford is struggling on the pitch at the minute, and appears to have lost his smile, which Rangnick has seemingly noticed.

