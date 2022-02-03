“We got it wrong”.

Raith Rovers have confirmed that they have released David Goodwillie, following a severe backlash from fans in the stadium and on social media.

Football fans around the world voiced their concern that the Scottish team were willing to sign a player who was found guilty of rape back in 2017.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon condemned the move, while well-known crime writer Val McDermid also withdrew her lifelong support of the club.

Raith released a statement at first to say that they were not going to release Goodwillie. They stated that they were happy to have made what they referred to as a “football decision”, but have since gone back on their decision.

Raith Rovers fans react to the signing of David Goodwillie ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/DPjw0LwsJs — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) February 1, 2022

Raith Rovers release David Goodwillie

In a statement released on Thursday morning, the club said the entire episode is something they “bitterly regret”, and that they are focused on setting things right.

It reads: “In reaching our original decision, we focused far too much on football matters and not enough on what this decision would mean for our club and the community as a whole.

“Over the past couple of days, we listened carefully to the fans who have got in touch and I’m very grateful for their honesty. As chairman, as a board and as a management team, we have all learned a hard but valuable lesson.

“This very unfortunate episode is something that we all bitterly regret and we are now wholly committed to making things right. I can therefore confirm that, following a meeting of the Raith Rovers board, the player will not be selected by Raith Rovers and we will enter into discussions with the player regarding his contractual position.

“We share a desire to do what is best for our club and will be doing everything in our power to regain the trust and confidence of the Raith Rovers family.”

Raith Rovers play in the second tier of Scottish football, where they are currently in fourth place in the league.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: David Goodwillie, Raith Rovers