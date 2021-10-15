Five clubs Raheem Sterling could move to

The Man City winger seems to be eyeing up a move away.

The past 24 hours has seen rumours intensify that Raheem Sterling could be open to move away from Manchester City, so much so that Pep Guardiola addressed them in his press conference on Friday.

We’ve had a look at five places that the England winger could move to, if his time in Manchester is up.

🗣 "I didn't know it, the club neither. Raheem is our player and hopefully he will be an incredibly important player for us." Pep Guardiola admits he was unaware about Raheem Sterling being open to leaving Man City for more game time pic.twitter.com/OVqPj4oLUj — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 15, 2021

Raheem Sterling transfer news

PSG

Sterling is said to be open to a move abroad, and the stars could align perfectly for him to move to France. Kylian Mbappe, a lightening quick winger with an eye for goal, is said to be seriously interested in a move to Real Madrid.

Sterling could be the ideal replacement for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, if Mbappe does make the switch, which is expected.

Barcelona

Barca, despite their financial woes, are still one of the biggest clubs in the world. They reportedly wanted Sterling during the summer, but understandably didn’t have the funds to bring him to Spain.

If they can muster the cash to make Sterling their next big-money signing though, he has the talent and skillset to light La Liga up.

Juventus

Juve were also said to be interested in the Englishman recently, and they are a club in need of some fresh bodies and new ideas.

Sterling’s electric pace would be unstoppable in Italy, and alongside some of their other attacking talents, would help make them a force in Europe again.

Newcastle

The Tyneside team are eventually going to spend ludicrous money on one superstar, just to get the fans going, and it could well be Sterling.

There would be something somewhat poetic about Newcastle, who are clearly trying to copy the success that Man City have had, signing one of their players to kickstart their journey.

Liverpool

The Anfield loyal give Sterling a torrid time every single time he returns to the club he left as a very young man, but it is somewhat ironic that he would be the perfect signing for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Klopp loves wingers who can play anywhere across the front three, that are willing to press, and that are lightening quick. It’s not likely to happen, but we wouldn’t rule it out entirely.

Read More About: Manchester City, raheem sterling