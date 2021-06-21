Raheem Sterling “not happy” with current situation at Manchester City

The Man City winger isn’t too pleased with his current situation.

Raheem Sterling has said that he is “not happy” with the amount of playing time he was getting at Manchester City towards the end of last season.

Sterling was no longer a guaranteed starter for City, after being one of the side’s most important players for a couple of seasons before that.

Speaking after England’s Euro 2020 draw with Scotland, Sterling said that, when he’s not playing football, he is not happy.

“It is just happiness, just being happy, enjoying my football and that is what I am doing being here with the national team,” Sterling said, speaking about what dictates his form.

“If you’re not playing, you’re not happy. That’s me, that’s been me since I was a kid, if I’m playing football I am really happy, if I’m not I’m not happy.”

Sterling, who scored England’s only goal of the tournament so far, also urged English football fans not to panic after the draw with Scotland, saying there has been an “overreaction”.

“I don’t see anyone in the camp that feels any pressure or feels hard done by,” the former Liverpool forward said.

“As much as we can inside the building, the best thing we can do is focus on the training field, focus on what’s been doing inside.We really shouldn’t be looking what’s the papers are saying, what pundits are saying.

“That’s something we need to take for the rest of this tournament, the more you listen to outside noise, the more it can affect you.

“If you’re not really looking into that the better it is for you as an individual and as a collective as well. We don’t really, I’m not saying on the outside it’s negativity, but we don’t want any negativity creeping in and performance levels dropping, and confidence levels dropping, and that’s all that it will do.”

Speaking towards the end of last season, Man City boss Pep Guardiola dismissed rumours that he had gotten into a row with Sterling after he was left out of a squad.

According to reports, Sterling, 26, is one of the players who Man City are willing to give Tottenham Hotspur as part of the deal to sign Harry Kane.

