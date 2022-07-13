Raheem Sterling pens emotional letter to Man City fans as he leaves the club

“Seven seasons, 11 major trophies, a lifetime of memories.”

Raheem Sterling has penned an emotional letter to Manchester City fans following his exit from the club.

Sterling has left City, with an announcement from Chelsea to confirm his signing expected imminently.

Sterling will cost Chelsea £50 million, which seems like a very reasonable price for a player of his talents, experience and age.

Thomas Tuchel will be delighted to bring in a player with his CV, as well as his skillset, while it make for bad news for the rest of the Premier League.

The England winger wrote a letter to City fans to confirm his exit from the club, insisting it was “an honour” to wear the Man City jersey throughout his seven season in Manchester.

Raheem Sterling joins Chelsea

He wrote: “Seven seasons, 11 major trophies, a lifetime of memories.”

“To the coaching staff who have played a massive role in my development over the years. To my teammates who have become more than just those I share a pitch with.

“To the backroom staff, to the office staff, to the fans who have tirelessly supported the team. And to everyone involved with Manchester City, my respect for you couldn’t be greater. What a ride it’s been.

“I am thankful for the ups and the downs as it’s the downs that have at times, tested my strength and resolve, and enabled me to stand here in front of you as the best possible version of myself.”

“I arrived in Manchester a 20-year-old. Today, I leave as a man. Thank you for your endless support. It’s been an honour to wear the shirt of Manchester City.

Raheem Sterling

Sterling should walk into Chelsea’s team, and will provide some much-needed pace for Tuchel’s side.

What it means for players like Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech remains to be seen…

