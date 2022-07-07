Raheem Sterling to Chelsea could have major Premier League ramifications

The rest of the Premier League might be licking their lips…

Reports emerged on Wednesday to state that Chelsea had agreed personal terms with Raheem Sterling with a deal expected to be reached in the coming days.

Relatively speaking, it feels like a transfer that is going under the radar, despite the major ramifications that it could have on the entire Premier League.

Sterling joining Chelsea strengthens Thomas Tuchel’s side massively, and it’s clear to see why he is eager to bring him to the his London side.

Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku did not work out as expected, while Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi have been inconsistent at best at Chelsea.

Sterling on the other hand, will walk into the Starting XI and offer Chelsea something completely different in attack.

It will likely be alongside Kai Havertz and Mason Mount, or perhaps Raphinha if they manage to pull off two major transfers in the next few weeks.

Raheem Sterling to Chelsea

Havertz’ presence in particular should be brilliant for Sterling, as the German tends to drop deep from a central position, which should allow the Englishman space to run in behind the opposition defence, which is arguably his best trait.

And while it’s good news for Chelsea, it could also leave Manchester City in quite a vulnerable position.

Pep Guardiola’s side have signed both Kalvin Phillips and Erling Haaland, with the latter expected to do the heavy lifting when it comes to scoring goals for City’s side.

But there is the slight chance that he fails to hit the ground running, which could leave the Premier League favourites in a spot of bother.

Sterling played more minutes than any wide attacker for City last season, while many expected Jack Grealish to step up the plate this season, but he is a very different player to the new Chelsea man.

He wants the ball to feet, while Sterling wants the ball in behind. Sterling’s pace makes it impossible for a team to play a high line against City, and with him out of the side, it could be a bold move that we see more of next season.

Raheem Sterling has 225 goal contributions for Man City in 337 games! 🔥 Here are some of his best in the Champions League… 🤩 pic.twitter.com/FcGBvmwzbb — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) July 6, 2022

Gabriel Jesus is another wide player City had with a bit of pace, but he has also left the club, joining Arsenal.

While City have bought really well this summer, the other Premier League chasers might just be licking their lips at the thought of Sterling’s exit.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Chelsea, Manchester City, raheem sterling