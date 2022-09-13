Rafael van der Vaart names three Liverpool players who are just “very normal”

No punches pulled, as ever.

Rafael van der Vaart has named three Liverpool players who he believes are “very normal”, and completely unimpressive.

Liverpool have made a terrible start to the season, which was made worse with a 4-1 demolition in the Champions League last week.

They do have a chance to set things right against Ajax on Tuesday night, though Van der Vaart does not sound too worried about what Liverpool have to offer.

He named three players that are likely to play on Tuesday night that he sees as “very normal”.

Rafael van der Vaart on Liverpool players

“I think we have become a bit blinded. We suddenly think Jordan Henderson is a crazy player. That’s just a very normal player,” he told Dutch programme Rondo. “James Milner is also a very normal player. Joe Gomez is also a very normal player. Virgil van Dijk is top, the right back and left back are also good.

“But if things don’t go well and those attackers don’t have their day, then I think it’s just a very mediocre team.”

That being said, he doesn’t expect it to be a walk in the park for Ajax, as he feels Liverpool’s attackers are likely to be too good for some of the defenders who will be tasked with marking them.

He added: “The only thing I’m afraid of at Ajax is: if Luis Díaz and Mohamed Salah do have their day, then we have a problem. Then Ajax will never win. Certainly not at Anfield, I don’t think Daley Blind and Devyne Rensch are good enough for that.”

Van der Vaart as a pundit has never shied away from controversy, especially when it comes to Manchester United’s Harry Maguire.

In the past, he expressed surprise that Maguire was sold for £80 million from Leicester, while also calling him “shit” on television.

