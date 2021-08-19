Rafael da Silva reveals the one Man United player he loves watching

We doubt he’s alone here.

Rafael da Silva has revealed the one Manchester United player he loves watching above all else.

Like many other United fans, Rafael says that Bruno Fernandes is “amazing”, and that he has been even better than expected at the club.

Rafael da Silva on Bruno Fernandes

He said: “He is crazy. When he came to Manchester United everyone knew he was a good player, but not that good.

“He’s been amazing. It’s fun to watch him play. He’s a very clever player.

“I love watching him play for United.”

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Brazilian full-back also praised Paul Pogba, and said that he believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is bringing “the United culture” back to the club.

He also backed new signing Raphael Varane to have a “really big impact” on United’s defence.

🔊🔛 Rafael da Silva on… 👀 A big season for Paul Pogba

🔥 "Amazing" Bruno Fernandes

🔜 Impact Raphael Varane will make

🔴 Ole bringing the Manchester United culture back pic.twitter.com/JvM02YOodP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 19, 2021

Rafael da Silva’s time at United

The tenacious full-back was adored by United fans during his time at the club, and you could definitely make the case that he was sold far too early.

Louis Van Gaal sold Rafael, and he went on to have a good career in France with Lyon. Rafael himself says Van Gal sold him because of a personal issue he had with the player.

Rafael said: “When Van Gaal arrived, he just said: ‘Okay, you leave’. He came in with an idea of the players he wanted, and didn’t want, and set about making those changes instantly.

“He never explained it to me. But I’ve heard a few explanations from other people and, even before he arrived, everyone was telling me, ‘He hates Brazilians’.

“I don’t know if it’s true or not but I heard it started with Rivaldo when Van Gaal was manager of Barcelona. He put Rivaldo on the bench and Rivaldo started speaking badly of him, trying to sack him, you know. After that, they say he started to hate Brazilians: ‘Those Brazilians love to sack managers’, something like that.”

Rafael is currently playing for Istanbul Basaksehir, while Van Gaal was just reappointed as Netherlands’ first-team manager.

