Rafa Benitez the latest to criticise James Tarkowski over hard tackles

Has he got a point?

Rafa Benitez has become the latest to criticise Burnley’s James Tarkowski over his hard tackles on the pitch.

Tarkowski came under fire from many after a really tough tackle he put in on Everton’s Richarlison during the game at Goodison Park on Monday night.

Rafa Benitez calls out James Tarkowski

Explaining the injuries his team ahead of their trip to Villa Park on Saturday evening, Benitez said: “We suffered after the Burnley game. After the tackle from Tarkowski, Richarlison was complaining about his knee. From the blocking of Wood, Pickford has a shoulder injury.

“Coleman felt his hamstring at the end of the last training session.”

It is quite rare that you see a manager specifically namedrop a player from a previous match, which shows how unhappy Benitez was with the tackle.

The Everton boss will feel even more annoyed after his side lost 3-0 in Saturday’s game.

🗣 "We suffered after the Burnley game." Rafa Benitez explains Everton's selection problems with Pickford, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin and Coleman missing pic.twitter.com/FcCH48SLbl — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 18, 2021

Benitez is the second person in the past seven days to criticise Tarkowski for his behaviour on the pitch, with Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford recently accusing him of intentionally trying to hurt his leg in their recent game against each other.

Patrick Bamford on James Tarkowski

He said: “I got on with Tarky, but what he did on the pitch was out of order.

“We had a little tussle, which is normal. We went down to the ground but he landed on me, and obviously he’s a bit bigger than me. So it was a bit like a body slam.

“I’m on the floor underneath on him and I’m trying to get up, but my leg was stuck between his. And this is what annoyed me. He tried to do some twist with his legs while my leg was stuck in the middle.

“It could have snapped. It could have hurt my knee. That’s why I was angry with him. It’s been laughed off a little bit, but I’ve noted it down.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: james tarkowski, Rafa benitez