Rafa Benitez says Everton didn’t work out due to Liverpool past

“I was red. At Everton. I couldn’t do it.”

Rafa Benitez has said that his time at Everton didn’t work out due to his Liverpool past, in a new interview.

Benitez spent a short time in charge of Everton, and left them just outside the relegation zone when he was sacked in January of 2022 after a loss to Norwich.

Many at the time felt like Benitez going to Everton was always going to be a disaster, given the love he clearly still had for Liverpool, and the rivalry between the two clubs.

Months after leaving the club, Benitez has confirmed that being a “red” held him back at Everton on a number of occasions.

Rafa Benitez on Liverpool/Everton problem

He said: “Because I was red, I couldn’t make certain decisions. It was clear from the beginning.

“I had a meeting with a head of one of the departments and I asked him, ‘do you think everything is fine?’ He said, ‘yeah, everything is perfect’. I thought ‘£600m had been spent, it cannot be perfect when the owners aren’t happy and the fans are not happy.’

“So I realised we had to change things inside, but I couldn’t do it straight away because I was a former Red and it could be seen as,. ‘oh, he’s come in to change our club’.

“In another club, I would have made those decisions. I did it in the past, because you know very clearly that is the way to improve, but there at Everton I couldn’t do it.”

🗣️ “I was red. At Everton, I couldn’t do it.” Rafael Benítez on his time at Everton and how his ties with Liverpool made it impossible to work at the club. pic.twitter.com/BQ20Tcardg — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 20, 2022

Everton replaced Benitez with Frank Lampard, who dragged the team into the relegation zone, before helping them to survival in the final weeks of the season.

Benitez on the other hand, has not worked as a manager since his departure from Everton, and will likely choose his next club more wisely after what happened.

