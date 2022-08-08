Man United agree terms with Juventus over Adrien Rabiot – a smart or foolish move?

The right man?

Manchester United are reportedly trying to arrange a deal to bring French international Adrien Rabiot to the club, as Erik ten Hag desperately tries to bolster his midfield options.

David Ornstein of The Athletic reported the news on Monday morning, less than 24 hours after a terrible 2-1 loss to Brighton at Old Trafford.

United are waiting to decide whether or not to try to close out this proposed signing irrespective of their ongoing attempts to secure Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, but it is believed that signing the Dutchman could impact this transfer.

Manchester journalist Samuel Luckhurst reported that a deal has been agreed between Juventus and Man United, and that all is left is for personal terms to be agreed.

United do desperately need a central midfielder, but there are questions about whether Rabiot is the right player.

Adrien Rabiot to Man United

He is slow, and can be ran past easily in the middle of the park due to his lack of athleticism. However, he can control football matches and dictate the pace of play.

He is a classy footballer that is regularly picked for club and country, but it’s unclear how he would deal with the pace and physicality of the Premier League.

That being said, those who watched Brighton beat United on Sunday will believe that anybody would be an improvement on the current midfield situation.

There is also the controversy that occurred during Euro 2020 last summer, where Rabiot’s mother got into an altercation with Kylian Mbappe’s family.

While this may have been an isolated incident, it is the exact type of drama that United should be doing everything in their power to avoid.

By all accounts, Rabiot’s mother also clashed Paul Pogba’s mother during the game, and given the drama that has gone on at United over the past few years, this seems like a potential nightmare.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United