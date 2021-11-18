Dutch international Quincy Promes to be prosecuted for attempted manslaughter

The footballer was arrested in December of last year.

Dutch international footballer Quincy Promes is to be prosecuted for attempted manslaughter, it has emerged on Thursday.

The Spartak Moscow forward, who also has 50 caps for his country, was arrested and questioned by police about the incident that is believed to have occurred last December.

Promes is alleged to have stabbed his cousin in the knee during a party in the Netherlands in July of 2020 and was arrested in December of that year by police.

The 29-year-old spent two days in jail at the time, but was released and has returned to the football pitch with Spartak since, both domestically and in the Europa League.

It is yet to be confirmed when the court case will take place.

Quincy Promes to be prosecuted

This story will be updated when more information is available

