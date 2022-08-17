Man United linked with Christian Pulisic

The player is open to the move.

Manchester United are linked with a loan move for Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, with the player said to be open to a move.

Pulisic is not a starter at Chelsea, and with Thomas Tuchel’s side seemingly eager to bring in Anthony Gordon from Everton, the American international would be pushed further down the pecking order.

The Athletic has reported that Pulisic has been disappointed with his lack of starts under Tuchel, and that gametime is his most important priority going into the World Cup later this year.

Pulisic is one of America’s most valuable players, and will want to be playing regular football going into the tournament where he will need to be at his best.

Newcastle United, Juventus and Atletico Madrid have all made approaches for the player who cost Chelsea £58 million when he signed from Borussia Dortmund in 2019.

Christian Pulisic to Man United?

Chelsea know the player is frustrated and are willing to listen to loan offers. The Athletic understands that the player would prefer Man United over other potential suitors.

Pulisic would provide some much-needed competition to United’s wide players, with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho both underperforming at present, while Anthony Elanga is not quite ready for first team football it seems.

Pulisic’s main concern may be guaranteed gametime, as there still could be two players ahead of him in the pecking order, but given the likelihood of one of the two players either getting injured or falling out of favour, one would assume a chance would arise for the American international.

United are expected to scramble to get a number of deals over the line in the next few weeks, before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Erik ten Hag is reportedly eager to bring in a defensive midfielder before the end of the window, while the pursuit for Frenkie de Jong remains ongoing.

