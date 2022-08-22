PSG the latest to benefit from genius kick-off trick

Kylian Mbappe scored after just five seconds.

PSG have become the latest team to benefit from a genius kick-off trick that has been sweeping the world of football over the past few months.

From kick-off, Neymar passed the ball to Lionel Messi, who returned it to Neymar, who then played it back to Messi.

While these two were exchanging the ball, Kylian Mbappe was getting himself ready to run in behind the Lille backline.

After Neymar played the ball back to Messi a second time, Mbappe made a simple run in behind and the Argentine played him through perfectly.

All that was left was for Mbappe to put the ball in the net, and he did so in some style, chipping the ball over the goalkeeper’s head.

It sounds simple, but it really is brilliant.

WHAT A START! 😱 It's taken Kylian Mbappé just 8 SECONDS to open the scoring for PSG against Lille 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/ziibIszhWL — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 21, 2022

The move from tip has been used quite a lot lately, with Bournemouth claiming to be the founders.

They benefitted it from it more than once in the Championship last season, and since then have had PSG and Real Madrid both execute it to perfection, among others.

Bournemouth claim they invented it but I’m not sure… pic.twitter.com/IxL92yvzwR — Rudi Kinsella (@RudiKinsella) August 21, 2022

Rayo Vallecano got in behind United’s defence in a pre-season friendly at Old Trafford doing the very same thing, so it is clear that it is very difficult to prepare for and to defend for some reason.

A useful way of defending against the kick-off trick could be to step up and play a high line from the first minute of the game, and hope that the forward strays offside, but if that doesn’t work, that could leave a team even more exposed to the through ball over the top.

Given how effective the move seems to be, we wouldn’t be at all surprised to see Shane Long’s record of quickest Premier League goal broken at some point in the near future.

