Premier League to ban gambling sponsors from jerseys

However, the official statement does leave some questions.

The Premier League has agreed to remove gambling sponsors from the front of jerseys, becoming the first sports league in the UK to do so.

This comes amid growing pressure to reduce the amount of gambling sponsorship associated with football at the highest level.

The Premier League released a statement to say that the decision was made to “reduce gambling” advertising.

However, the statement does specify that the gambling sponsor can no longer be on the front of a matchday shirt, meaning there is room for a sponsor to appear elsewhere on the jersey.

As well, it does mean that the numerous hoardings will remain fair game for gambling companies to advertise on, as well training gear etc.

This change will begin at the end of the 2025/26 season.

Premier League statement

The official statement read: “Clubs agree to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of their matchday shirts, the first UK sports league to do so.

“Premier League clubs have today collectively agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of clubs’ matchday shirts, becoming the first sports league in the UK to take such a measure voluntarily in order to reduce gambling advertising.

“The announcement follows an extensive consultation involving the League, its clubs and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport as part of the Government’s ongoing review of current gambling legislation.

“The Premier League is also working with other sports on the development of a new code for responsible gambling sponsorship.

“To assist clubs with their transition away from shirt-front gambling sponsorship, the collective agreement will begin at the end of the 2025/26 season.”

Noted anti-gambling organisation The Big Step released a statement welcoming the news, while also calling for there to be further steps taken to reduce the amount of gambling advertisements.

Our response to this Big Step! https://t.co/cOqMXXrPon pic.twitter.com/U25Gcw5c08 — The Big Step (@the_bigstep) April 13, 2023

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: gambling