The world of football is changing before our very eyes.

The Premier League has officially become the Super League, for better or for worse.

There was once a time where Premier League managers would have felt confident resting certain players for certain games, because they felt confident enough against “easy opposition”.

If this transfer window and start to the season has taught us anything, it’s that this will not be the case too often this season.

The quality in the Premier League is outrageous, and levels above the other leagues across Europe, and there is one obvious reason for this – money.

The Premier League teams have already spent way more than any other league this summer, almost double the league in second place which is the Serie A.

And with teams scrambling to improve over the next few days, this is only going to get steeper and steeper.

Chelsea are desperate to sign Wesley Fofana and Anthony Gordon, for over £65 million each, after having already spent £193.1 million so far. And this is not an exceptional outlier or anything, it’s the norm.

Nottingham Forest currently rank second with £143.5 million spent, having just come up from the Championship. You would think they are done there, but Forest are still looking at bringing in more players, absolutely desperate to stay up this season.

Forest are now in talks with Renan Lodi from Atletico Madrid, a player who could sacrifice the highest level of football for a newly-promoted side from Nottingham.

West Ham, who are yet to get a point or score a goal so far this season, have spent £127.9 million so far this summer, and are about to splash out on Lucas Paqueta, a Brazilian international and one of the most exciting players in Ligue 1, for £35 million.

Newcastle United, the richest club in football, have spent a relatively modest £60-odd million, but you can expect them to have a wild next few days before the window closes.

Manchester United have spent well over £100 million, and are considering dropping that much money alone on a winger from Ajax who hasn’t exactly lit up the footballing world so far.

Premier League = Super League

We could go on. Almost every team in the Premier League is now well able to go to a very competitive European side from a different league, and spend a small fortune on their best players.

The Premier League has become the Super League, and while the overall quality of the product improves, it will only become more and more significant.

More and more people will want to watch the Premier League, meaning there will be more and more money for the teams to spend on Europe and the wider world’s best talent.

We’re not saying that English sides are going to dominate European competitions for the next few years (though they definitely could), but instead saying that before long, the average football fan will only care about one league.

And perhaps more seriously, the average football player will only want to play in one league.

