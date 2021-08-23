Six talking points from week two of the Premier League season

The Premier League is well and truly back now.

It was yet another exciting weekend in the Premier League, and like we will be doing every week, we have compiled a review of the six biggest talking points from the weekend.

While there will always be too many narratives and results to cover, here are the six biggest takeaways from this weekend’s games.

(By Rudi Kinsella & Robert Redmond).

Premier League review: Frantic Fred shows Man United still aren’t there yet.

After the incredible 5-1 win over Leeds last week, many football fans started to think that Manchester United could mount a serious title challenge this season. And maybe they still might. But not with Fred at the base of the midfield.

Against Southampton, the Brazilian was messy, chaotic, and the exact opposite of what a top holding midfielder should be.

Southampton pressed United well, and in those situations you need your midfielders to be able to evade the press, especially those that play close to their own goal. Despite his best efforts, Fred can not.

Man United clearly aren’t far away from being a title-challenging side, and that’s what is the most frustrating thing about the current situation for the club’s fans. With just some small tweaks, they could really have something incredible. It looks like they could be destined for another top-four race this season though.

Premier League review: Same old Arsenal, again.

Arsenal lost 2-0 to Chelsea, and absolutely nobody was surprised. Romelu Lukaku scored, and again, nobody was surprised.

Lukaku bullied the entire Arsenal defence that was without £50 million signing Ben White, as he has tested positive for Covid-19. However, the way Lukaku was playing, we’re not sure White would have been of any assistance, given he’s more of a ball-playing defender than an imposing physical presence.

Mikel Arteta’s men now find themselves without a goal, without a point, and in the relegation zone after two games. He will seriously start to wonder how long left he is in the job, especially given their next league game is against, you guessed it, Manchester City. In the Etihad.

It could be the day that Arsenal’s season turns around, but what is infinitely more likely is that they take a beating from Pep Guardiola’s well-oiled machine.

Premier League review: Shane Duffy.

There can’t be anyone involved in football who isn’t absolutely delighted to see Duffy back doing what he does best. And while it is definitely good news for Stephen Kenny and Ireland, it can also act as a reminder that the players we watch every week are human, and the impact difficult times off the pitch can have on it.

Duffy’s incredible header sent Brighton on their way to their second victory of the season, and long may it continue. It was almost a dream match for Ireland fans, as Aaron Connolly went close with his second-half effort, which went narrowly wide.

On the same pitch, Yves Bissouma showed his class once again, and it begs the question of why Arsenal went to Brighton with £50m and didn’t leave with their best player.

Graham Potter’s side will be happy with a mid-table finish this year, but it is nice to see a team that plays this way rewarded for their efforts, after a season of borderline unbelievable bad luck last year.

Jurgen Klopp goes too far with ‘wrestling’ comment.

Jurgen Klopp went on the attack after Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday, taking aim at the Premier League’s new approach of taking a more lenient approach to physical challenges.

Klopp was unhappy that several Burnley challenges were not punished, saying that the sport was “going 1o to 15 years backwards” with referees allowing robust tackles and challenges to stand. The German manager also appeared to compare Burnley’s physical approach to “wrestling.”

“The message now is to let the game flow, but nobody exactly knows what that means,” Klopp said.

“I like decisions that favour the offensive team, that’s fine. But we have to stick to protecting the players. We cannot deny that. If you like that sort of thing, watch wrestling.”

Klopp is correct to be concerned about the welfare of his players – particularly as Virgil van Dijk has just returned to action after almost a year on the sidelines following a mindless challenge from Jordan Pickford last season. But he arguably went too far with his “wrestling” remark.

Football is a contact sport, fans enjoy it when games are allowed to flow without unnecessary intervention from referees and Burnley are perfectly entitled to take a physical approach with Liverpool. Sean Dyche’s squad have been assembled at a fraction of the cost it took to build Liverpool’s squad. To seemingly dismiss their approach as akin to “wrestling” is unfair. It also ignores the economic inequalities that are eroding the fabric of the sport at the top level.

The two teams are in the same division but in different financial leagues. As such, Burnley must take a different approach to try to bridge the gap and playing direct, physical football is a way they can do so.

On Sunday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer compared the referee’s approach to physical challenges as something akin to rugby but didn’t insult Southampton in the process. There is merit to the points that the two managers made, but Klopp lost the argument by appearing to punch down at Burnley. It isn’t a good look for the Liverpool coach.

Robert Redmond.

🗣"Burnley is Burnley and Burnley cause you problems. I love football and challenges, but there is a grey area." Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was not happy with Burnley's physical approach and thinks there is a grey area between letting the game flow and protecting players. pic.twitter.com/FCgVGbknhl — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 21, 2021

Spurs tick along without Harry Kane and may be wise to cash in.

Tottenham Hotspur have started the Premier League season with two wins from two games and there is some cause for cautious optimism. Spurs won’t hit the heights that they did under Mauricio Pochettino – when they were arguably the best team in the Premier League between 2017 and 2018 – but they appear to be in better shape than at any point over the last two years.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are defensively solid and have yet to concede a goal in the Premier League. They also pack a punch on the counter-attack with Son Heung-Min, Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn one of the fastest and most incisive forward lines in the Premier League. However, the cloud hanging over the team and the club remains – Harry Kane.

The England captain came on for the final 18 minutes of the 1-0 over Wolves and was given a warm reception by the travelling supporters at Molineux. He has spent the summer wanting to leave Spurs, but it appears that Kane will remain at Tottenham for at least another season.

A reminder of how the match was won yesterday… 🤩 🎬 @MonsterEnergy pic.twitter.com/443ZjunJF7 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 23, 2021

Man City are reportedly preparing a final bid worth £140m, but Spurs are said to be adamant that they will not sell Kane. However, it could be argued that, maybe, just maybe, they would be better off without the England striker.

Of course, a fit and focused Kane can only improve Tottenham. But would the £140m Man City are willing to pay for Kane benefit Spurs more in the long run? They could rebuild their squad at a time when almost every club – bar those owned by oil-rich states – are tightening their belts. And their last two matches, against contrasting opponents, have proven that the team functions perfectly fine without Kane.

In fact, it would be difficult to play the counter-attacking football Spurs did against Wolves and Man City with Kane in the side. If Tottenham do sell Kane in the next few days, it won’t be anything like the doomsday scenario many predicted for the club. It may even benefit them in the long run.

Robert Redmond.

Start from hell for Norwich.

After winning the Championship in really impressive circumstances, Norwich fans must have been really disappointed when the fixture list for this season was released.

Facing Manchester City and Liverpool in their first two games is almost like a death sentence, and Daniel Farke will have his work cut out for him attempting to convince his squad that they still have a good chance of staying up.

Next up for the Canaries is a difficult game against Leicester, and then it’s Arsenal, who could very possibly be joining them on 0 points when that game kicks off.

The club prides itself on the ability to go up and down the top two leagues without capitulating, and while it definitely is impressive, their mental strength will really be tested after this start from hell.

Jack Grealish also got off the mark for Man City against Norwich, which will be a relief for him, especially given we’re not sure how much he knew about the goal, as it bounced in off his knee from close range.

