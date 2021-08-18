Six talking points from opening round of Premier League fixtures

The Premier League is back!

Premier League review – Week 1

Refereeing

Gary Neville was full of praise for the refs this week, and how VAR was implemented across the 10 games. There weren’t many controversies, and Neville implied that football as a contact sport has “returned” largely thanks to what referees saw at Euro 2020.

Hopefully this will continue as the season goes on, though we’re sure it won’t be long until we are all debating whether VAR should stay or be scrapped when it costs a side battling relegation a hard-fought three points.

Harry Kane

Once again, the main talking point of the weekend was Harry Kane, or more specifically, his absence.

In a twist of fate that can only be conjured by the Premier League script writers, Spurs played Manchester City in the first game of the season, and beat them 1-0.

Kane was nowhere to be seen, but somewhere in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Daniel Levy was smiling know that City’s failure to stick the ball in the back of the net probably made them about £20 million more desperate to sign the striker.

As for Spurs, if they get £150 in exchange, will they even miss Harry Kane?

Title contenders

It was the ideal start for Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United, all of whom won convincingly.

While City are still definitely the favourites for the league, with or without Kane, one of these sides should be mounting some sort of title charge, given the quality at their disposal.

At the moment it’s difficult to know who the most likely of the three is, but all of them will have dreams of pipping City to the post at the end of the season.

Relegation battle

The relegation battle is literally never as straightforward as it feels like it’s going to be at the start of the season. This year, most pundits (ourselves included), went with Watford as a side that would be heading straight back down to the Championship.

Meanwhile, everyone praised Aston Villa’s savvy work in the transfer window, with the general consensus being that they replaced Jack Grealish quite well. So what happened? Watford beat Villa 3-2, and played them off the park, obviously.

Norwich lost comfortably to Liverpool, while fellow relegation-candidates Crystal Palace and Newcastle both suffered tough defeats, as did Southampton, though they will be relieved that Adam Armstrong got off the mark early.

Same old Arsenal

On what was a magic night for Brentford, who returned to the top flight for the first time in 74 years, Arsenal managed to embarrass themselves once again.

Earlier in the day it emerged that their two leading strikers wouldn’t be playing, with them both having picked up a “sickness” during the week, while their new £50 million signing Ben White was bullied by Ivan Toney for 90 minutes on the pitch.

Things simply have to get better for Arsenal soon, or Mikel Arteta could be the first Premier League manager to lose his job this season.

Will Jamie Vardy ever stop?

Vardy will turn 35 towards the end of this season, but he is clearly looking after himself off the pitch, despite the constant stories about his bizarre diet.

He got the match winner for Leicester against Wolves, and he looked as sharp as ever. While he might have lost a yard of pace, his knowledge and reading of the game is still a level above most Premier League strikers. Plus, his shithousery still knows no bounds, as he demonstrated with his wolf celebration.

