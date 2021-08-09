In-depth Premier League preview and predictions – Part 1: Arsenal to Leicester City

It’s that time of the year again. The Premier League is back!

We are now just a number of days away from the opening night of the Premier League season. So it’s time to get our previews and predictions in for the season ahead.

We’ve taken a look at every side in the league, examined their strengths and weaknesses, and estimated where we think they will finish next May.

Premier League preview and predictions

Arsenal

Biggest strength: It’s hard to know what Arsenal fans want this season. Champions League qualification looks almost impossible, so perhaps a top six finish should be what they’re eyeing up. Their main advantage is that they will not be playing midweek games, a benefit that none of their rivals will have. Plus, in Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe, they have two of the most exciting youngsters in the league.

Biggest weakness: If an opposition team was preparing for a game against Arsenal, they would do so with very little fear. They’d know they would have a good chance of keeping a clean sheet, dominating the midfield and getting in behind a dodgy defence. They needed to strengthen massively in the transfer window, and now just days out from the start of the season, they have only replaced David Luiz with Ben White. Signing James Maddison could change their situation, but that is looking less and less likely as the days go on.

Prediction: 8th

Aston Villa

Biggest strength: Where should we even begin? If Villa kept Jack Grealish, you could genuinely make the case that they have one of the best Starting XIs in the league. But even without him, they are a really well-rounded squad, and with Danny Ings, Ollie Watkins and Emi Buendia as a front three, they won’t struggle to score goals.

Biggest weakness: This side has relied on Grealish’s magic for so long, that it’s impossible to know how they’ll react without him. Perhaps we’ll see The Ewing Theory in full effect, and they will all come together to outdo what they did with Grealish, or we could see them look lost without their magnificent star man.

Prediction: 7th

Brentford

Biggest strength: Ivan Toney will be a handful for even the best Premier League defences this season. You don’t score 31 goals in the Championship without being a really dangerous striker. Plus, manager Thomas Frank treats every game with the intensity of a Champions League final, meaning nobody will get an easy ride against them.

Biggest weakness: Sadly, the quality just isn’t there for Brentford. They are not as good as the teams they will hope to drag into a relegation battle, and will be relying on three or four players having an uncharacteristically good season to keep them up.

Prediction: 19th

Brighton

Biggest strength: Every single time you watch a Brighton game, they create bags of chances. They must leave 50% of their games thinking they should have won. Eventually, you would think, their luck will have to change, and the shots they narrowly miss will start hitting the back of the net. Otherwise, the innovative Graham Potter will surely start to look elsewhere.

Biggest weakness: At some point though, you do have to stop blaming bad luck. Their xG implies they should be near the top of the table, but that means nothing when the ball isn’t going in. One of their strikers really needs to step up to the plate, and it’s hard to know which of them will do so.

Prediction: 13th

Burnley

Biggest strength: Burnley just don’t go down without a fight. Every single game is a battle, and as a result, they won’t get relegated. They are one of the few teams left in the league who play an old-fashioned, route one style, and it catches teams out year after year.

Biggest weakness: Their squad is no stronger than it was last season, despite fans clamouring for new players to be brought in. Ireland’s Nathan Collins has come in to add additional strength to an already solid defence, but the issue could come if any of the midfielders pick up an injury, or if Sean Dyche gets a big offer mid-season.

Prediction: 16th

Chelsea

Biggest strength: The Champions League winners have an excellent squad and a top class manager, and have only strengthened their side by bringing back Romelu Lukaku. They have so much strength in depth that they should be able to manage the fixture overload that will come by being in Europe, and a lot of young players who could start coming into their own. Expect a big season from Kai Havertz.

Biggest weakness: It’s not necessarily a weakness, but as strong as their squad is, it is not as good as Manchester City’s or Liverpool’s. If they are to win the league, which should be the goal, Lukaku will need to have the best season of his career.

Prediction: 3rd

Crystal Palace

Biggest strength: Wilf Zaha is still at Palace, where he will grab his inevitable eight or nine goals a season, all while winning bags of penalties. Many have praised their action in the transfer window, and if it all clicks, they could enjoy a really fruitful season. But this is not a guarantee…

Biggest weakness: Patrick Vieira, while an exciting appointment, has never shown himself to be a good manager. He was sacked by Nice after a shocking run of form that also saw them eliminated from the Europa League, and he is definitely still learning the ropes of elite management. Add this to a team that doesn’t know each other well at all, and it sounds like a recipe for disaster to us.

Prediction: 18th

Everton

Biggest strength: Rafa Benitez will probably be criticised for his style of play a bit throughout the season, but his tactics suit Everton’s side perfectly. They have a strong defence, a workmanlike midfield, and tenacious strikers who can stick the ball away. A horrid team to play against.

Biggest weakness: Jordan Pickford had an incredible Euro 2020, but he has proven time and time again that he can’t be trusted. Plus, Everton’s chaotic pre-season campaign, which ended in a 4-0 thrashing by Manchester United, mustn’t be filling Toffees fans with confidence.

Prediction: 10th

Leeds United

Biggest strength: Once again, Marcelo Bielsa’s incredible coaching will see Leeds play in a way that nobody else in the league does. Their fitness levels and relentless pressing destroys teams, and while it will see them take the odd hammering, it is definitely worth it.

Biggest weakness: Leeds’ squad is not stacked with talent, and there is the fear that the side will burnout after such an intense first season back in the Premier League. Patrick Bamford had a really good season last year, and will have to do so again if Leeds want to build on their impressive league position.

Prediction: 9th

Leicester City

Biggest strength:

Leicester’s ability to sell their best players for massive money without their side getting any worse is nothing short of spectacular. Boubakary Samare is a brilliant signing, and will make their already-impressive midfield even stronger. Patson Daka will also offer them some incredible pace off the bench, and shows they are starting to plan for life after Jamie Vardy.

Biggest weakness: Sadly, they missed their best chance to get Champions League football on the final day of the season a few months ago, and they are just not good enough to compete with the footballing giants who have all spent massive money again this summer.

Prediction: 6th

Make sure to check in for Part 2 of our Premier League preview, where we will look at the rest of the teams, tomorrow.

