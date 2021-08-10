There are only got a few days to wait until the return of the Premier League.

With the Premier League kicking off this weekend, we have taken a stab at predicting where each team will finish at the end of the season.

We’ve analysed each side’s biggest strength and biggest weakness, and put our neck on the line with some bold predictions.

Premier League preview.

Liverpool

Biggest strength: Liverpool’s defence could be the best in the league, thanks to the return of Virgil van Dijk and the signing of Ibrahima Konate. The full-back pairing of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson is also probably the best in the world, and the front three will score bags of goals. They may have underwhelmed last season, but they are not to be messed with.

Biggest weakness: Liverpool’s biggest weakness is simply that they are not Manchester City. While the starting XIs are close enough in quality, one major injury to Jurgen Klopp’s men could derail the season. An injury to any of City’s players would be resolved easily. A good run in Europe should be expected either way, even if the absence of Gini Wjnaldjum could be a factor in Liverpool’s midfield.

Prediction: 2nd

Manchester City

Biggest strength: Where on earth do you even begin? City already had the best squad in the league, and have since added Jack Grealish to the fray. They are also still desperately trying to get Harry Kane to join, and if they do, the league is a write-off. But even without Kane, this side is just packed with a quality player in every position and should win the league with relative ease.

Biggest weakness: There aren’t many weaknesses really – aside from the lack of a world-class centre-forward. Maybe you could argue that Pep Guardiola tends to overthink big games on occasion, but that tends to happen in Europe more often than in the league. It’s their league to lose. The pressure is on.

Prediction: 1st

Manchester United

Biggest strength: Only a few teams in Europe have the firepower that Man United do. Being able to choose from Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba is absolultely outrageous, and they should be creating bags of chances every single game.

Biggest weakness: Man United’s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still yet to win a trophy with the club, and is arguably not of the same standard of Klopp or Guradiola. While the transfer window has been good for United, they will live to regret not bringing in a holding midfielder that can sit in front of the back four to greater effect than Fred or Scott McTominay.

Prediction: 4th

Newcastle United

Biggest strength: In Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin, Newcastle have two forward players that could fit in with a lot of good Europa League sides. Dwight Gayle has also looked really sharp in pre-season, and this side could shock some people with the amount of goals they score.

Biggest weakness: Steve Bruce is holding back a Newcastle team that has some really exciting players. We’re going to go out on a limb and predict that he could be the first manager to be sacked, which will turn their season around for the better.

Prediction: 15th

Norwich City

Biggest strength: Daniel Farke has spent years building a team that is able to stay up in the Premier League, without spending all that much money. They went down last year, came straight back up, and are now in a much better position, having gained some valuable experience along the way. It will be a struggle, but they’ll stay up.

Biggest weakness: Farke likes to play an expansive game, and with a couple of young defenders in his team, they should expect to ship quite a few goals. They will need to play less naively than they did a couple of years ago in order to stay up.

Prediction: 17th

Southampton

Biggest strength: James Ward-Prowse’s incredible set-piece deliveries will give the Saints a chance against every team, and if striker Adam Armstrong hits the ground running they should have nothing to worry about.

Biggest weakness: Danny Ings was Southampton’s main man when it came to scoring goals, and while Armstrong is definitely an exciting signing, there is a big difference between the Championship and the Premier League. If he doesn’t get off to a good start, it’s hard to know where the goals will come from.

Prediction: 14th

Tottenham

Biggest strength: Nuno Espirito Santo is a manager who might be criticised for his defensive style of play, but that might be what Spurs need right now. Some organisation at the back that allows their talented attacking players to do damage at the other end of the pitch could have some really promising results.

Biggest weakness: If Harry Kane leaves, the entire plan that Nuno has will go out the window. They absolutely need to hang on to him if they have any chance of chasing Champions League places this season.

Prediction: 5th

Watford

Biggest strength: Danny Rose is a nice addition to what is quite an attacking side, and he should provide them with some good experience at the back. They have a lot of pace going forward that could catch some teams out, especially sides who play with a high line.

Biggest weakness: Watford simply do not have the quality to compete with some of the other teams that will be down towards the bottom of the league. Relegation awaits them.

Prediction: 20th

West Ham

Biggest strength: West Ham are a really physical side that will compete in every game, largely thanks to the presence of players like Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio who should grab quite a few goals from set pieces in the league.

Biggest weakness: Qualifying for the Europa League was an incredible achievement for David Moyes’ side, but it could be a curse this season, given the amount of games they will have to play. They don’t exactly have a massive squad, and failing to sign Jesse Lingard on a permanent basis after his incredible performances last season could come back to bite them.

Prediction: 12th

Wolves

Biggest strength: This could be a really fun season for Wolves fans. A promising new manager has created a buzz about the place, and Raul Jiminez’ return should strike fear into defenders across the Premier League. Hanging on to Ruben Neves is important though, amid interest from some big clubs.

Biggest weakness: Adama Traore should be one Wolves’ greatest strengths, but recent rumours suggest he could be leaving the club. This would be a major issue for a side that really doesn’t enough pace across the pitch. Keeping Traore, and keeping him interested, is crucial for Bruno Lage’s side.

Prediction: 11th

If you haven’t read Part 1 of our Premier League preview, you can read it here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Premier League