Premier League games this weekend postponed due to Queen’s death

The news was confirmed on Friday morning.

Premier League games this weekend have officially been postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth.

There has been no official comment about when these games will be rescheduled to, as the season is already congested due to the World Cup beginning in November.

Early reports suggest that rugby’s Premiership games will still be going ahead on Friday night, but all EFL and Premier League 2 games have been postponed.

The Premier League released a statement on Friday morning explaining the logic behind the decision.

It read: “At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.”

Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, elaborated on the decision, saying: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country.

“As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.

“This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”

Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided “in due course”, according to the league.

There is also the chance that further postponements take place, with protocol being that sporting events be cancelled on the day of the funeral.

An official document released to The Athletic reads: “As a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral. They are under no obligation to do so and this is entirely at the discretion of individual organisations.

“If sporting fixtures or events are planned for the day of the State Funeral, organisations may want to adjust the event timings so they do not clash with the timings of the funeral service and associated processions.”

This comes after Gary Neville was among one of the many people to call for the games to go ahead.

