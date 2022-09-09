Gary Neville calls for Premier League games to go ahead

Discussions are currently taking place.

Gary Neville has called for sporting events to go ahead this weekend, insisting that it is what Queen Elizabeth would have wanted.

The Queen’s death was announced on Thursday, which led to widespread mourning from the UK and the sporting world as well.

Friday’s EFL games were cancelled, as were Premier League 2 games, but Thursday night’s Europa League games went ahead, likely as it was too late for the games to be postponed, with fans already in the stadium.

It has since been confirmed that all football across the UK will be postponed this weekend, while a number of other sporting events will continue as normal.

Neville has agreed with Piers Morgan, insisting all sporting events should go ahead, as “the Queen loved sport”, according to Morgan.

Neville tweeted: “I agree Piers. Sport can demonstrate better than most the respect the Queen deserves.”

I agree Piers. Sport can demonstrate better than most the respect the Queen deserves . https://t.co/oYKTkEaUP0 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) September 9, 2022

This was in response to a tweet by Morgan, who said: “Sporting events should go ahead. a) The Queen loved sport and b) It would be great to see/hear huge crowds singing the National Anthem in tribute to Her Majesty, as West Ham fans did so magnificently last night.”

Premier League games were postponed, alongside those from the EFL, despite the fact that they were given the choice themselves whether or not they wanted to play.

In a statement from the Cabinet Office titled ‘Guidance for the Period of National Mourning’, a section reads: “The decision as to whether sporting fixtures continue to go ahead is at the discretion of organisers. Organisers may wish to consider using black armbands and observing a silence before matches are played.”

There is no the fear that there will be another set of postponed games next weekend, as they could clash with the queen’s funeral.

