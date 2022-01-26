Number of Premier League fixtures rescheduled

Take note.
A number of Premier League fixtures that were postponed earlier in the season have been rescheduled, with new dates being confirmed.
The majority of these games were postponed due to Covid outbreaks among Premier League squads, something which ended up becoming quite a contentious issue.
Many believed that clubs were getting games called off too often, and it has resulted in quite a few games now needing to be squeezed in across February and March.
Here are the list of rescheduled Premier League fixtures:
Premier League fixtures rescheduled
Tuesday 15 February
20:15 Man Utd v Brighton*
*Originally postponed on 18 December
Sunday 27 February
14:00 West Ham v Wolves (Sky Sports)
Saturday 5 March
12:30 Leicester v Leeds (BT Sport)
17:30 Liverpool v West Ham (Sky Sports)
Sunday 6 March
14:00 Watford v Arsenal (Sky Sports)
16:30 Man City v Man Utd (Sky Sports)
Monday 7 March
20:00 Spurs v Everton (Sky Sports)
Saturday 12 March
12:30 Brighton v Liverpool (BT Sport)
17:30 Man Utd v Spurs (Sky Sports)
Sunday 13 March
14:00 Chelsea v Newcastle (Sky Sports)
14:00 West Ham v Aston Villa*
16:30 Arsenal v Leicester (Sky Sports)
*Due to West Ham’s UEFA Europa League participation
Monday 14 March
20:00 Crystal Palace v Man City (Sky Sports)
Friday 18 March
20:00 Wolves v Leeds (Sky Sports)**
** Subject to FA Cup sixth-round participation
Saturday 19 March
12:30 Aston Villa v Arsenal (BT Sport)
17:30 Burnley v Southampton (Sky Sports)**
** Subject to FA Cup sixth-round participation
Sunday 20 March
14:00 Spurs v West Ham (Sky Sports)**
16:30 Liverpool v Man Utd (Sky Sports)**
** Subject to FA Cup sixth-round participation
Premier League fixtures rescheduled
Since the controversy surrounding the games being postponed too regularly, it seems as though the Premier League has implemented new rules to stop this from happening in the future.
The most recent rules state that: “if a club applies to postpone a match on the grounds of insufficient players due to Covid-19, they must have a minimum of four positive cases within their squad.”
This comes after Arsenal got their game with Spurs called off despite only having one confirmed Covid case.
Read More About: Premier League