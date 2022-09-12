Latest update on return of football in England

The latest update.

The EFL has confirmed that football will resume on Tuesday, after all professional football in England was postponed last weekend due to the Queen’s death.

In the Football League, a minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands, flags at half-mast and the national anthem to be played in stadiums.

However, according to journalist Miguel Delaney, consideration to individual circumstances will be made on a case-by-case basis, which could lead to certain matches being postponed if a valid case can be made.

As for the Premier League fixtures that are due to take place next weekend, discussions are currently taking place to determine whether or not they can go ahead.

Delaney reported that it is “likely” Premier League games will go ahead, with teams being given the chance to pay tribute to the Queen with a minute of silence.

Premier League fixture news

There was a fear that the Queen’s funeral would cause major issues to football matches next weekend if it were to take place on a Sunday, but the Queen’s funeral has now been confirmed for Monday September 19th.

However, there is still a fear that it could impact certain games, with the funeral leaving London’s Metropolitan Police with a massive security operation on their hands as crowds flock to the capital.

The latest reports suggest that games in London are the most at risk of being postponed, but that the Premier League are trying to come up with ways to ensure that all fixtures go ahead as normal.

Across next weekend, there are three matches scheduled to take place in London, with Tottenham Hotspur due to host Leicester City on Saturday at 5.30pm, before Brentford v Arsenal (2pm) and Chelsea v Liverpool (4.30pm) take place on Sunday.

There is an increased pressure on the league to make sure games are not postponed any further this season due to the World Cup in November, which has created an already congested fixture schedule.

