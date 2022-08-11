The Premier League big man – has it made a return?

We’ve crunched the numbers…

The Premier League is back, with some exciting new signings, new narratives and new styles of play for fans around the world to enjoy.

But one notable return to the top-flight is seemingly the return of the big man up front. It seems as though as teams have improved at playing out from the back, they have simultaneously become more fond of having a target man up front.

We did the maths (if you can call it maths), and inspected how many teams will be lining up with a big man in the Premier League this season.

The return of the Premier League big man?

AFC Bournemouth

The big men in question at Bournemouth are Dominic Solanke and Kieffer Moore, two goliaths up top, the latter in particular.

Bournemouth might be everyone’s favourites to go down this season, but with two target men up front causing chaos, they may pull off a few surprises.

Will they play with a big man up front this season? Absolutely.

Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus isn’t bad in the air, but he is by no means a target man up front.

He looks to be an excellent signing, but Mikel Arteta is one of the outliers this season when it comes to this topic it seems. No interest in a target man.

Will they play with a big man up front this season? No.

Aston Villa

Ollie Watkins is Villa’s main man up top, despite not starting the first game of the season. He is deceptively short, but he plays like a target man, endlessly chasing after Tyrone Mings’ high balls into the forwards.

Sometimes a “big man” transcends height, and Watkins is one of these rare occasions.

Will they play with a big man up front this season? A bit…

Brentford

As we mentioned above, Ivan Toney is not that tall, but he absolutely plays like he is. In some strange way, Toney is actually quite a bit shorter than Luke Shaw, for example.

But anyone who has seen him play knows that Toney is a target man, despite his relatively short frame. We’re putting this one down as a yes, just as we did with Villa.

Will they play with a big man up front this season? Yes…

Brighton

If Danny Welbeck is to play every game for Brighton, they will feel more than comfortable lumping balls up to him, but this is not Graham Potter’s style.

Plus, Welbeck is not a man to be relying on to remain fit for a season. We’ll call this one a no.

Will they play with a big man up front this season? No.

Chelsea

Kai Havertz looks to be the man tasked with playing centrally for Chelsea this season, and it seems that this is largely due to do with his height.

The target man approach didn’t work with Romelu Lukaku last season, but Havertz’ ability to win headers is crucial to the way Thomas Tuchel wants to play.

Will they play with a big man up front this season? Yes.

Crystal Palace

Both of Palace’s strikers stand over six foot, and this is after they got rid of Christian Benteke.

Jean-Philippe Mateta is almost 6’3, and with Palace fond of playing long diagonal balls up the pitch, he will likely play an important role this season.

Will they play with a big man up front this season? Yes.

Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the club’s first-choice striker, with Salomon Rondon the deputy. Two absolute units, and there are no other strikers in their squad.

Will they play with a big man up front this season? Yes.

Fulham

Aleksandar Mitrovic showed in the first game of the season what an elite big man can do on his day, dominating the Liverpool defence, and bullying the best defender in the world.

Fresh off the back of a record-breaking season, Fulham will be playing to his strengths, and he will likely grab quite a few headers as the season goes on.

Will they play with a big man up front this season? Absolutely.

Leeds

Patrick Bamford stands at just over 6’0, so he probably doesn’t qualify as an out and out big man, but he is a striker that likes to battle in the air.

He isn’t small by any means, but we probably can’t claim this one, unfortunately.

Will they play with a big man up front this season? Kind of, but no.

Leicester

Leicester are one side who definitely do not play with a big man, with Jamie Vardy a quick and nippy striker even at his age.

He isn’t the best in the air, and Leicester prefer to play the ball in behind instead of in the air.

Will they play with a big man up front this season? No.

Liverpool

The signing of Darwin Nunez means Liverpool are added to the list of teams who’s main central forward is a massive unit, with the Uruguayan striker standing at 6’1.

He will win his headers, and while there were doubts about how he would adapt to Jurgen Klopp’s style of play, he appears to have taken to it like a duck to water.

Will they play with a big man up front this season? Yes.

Manchester City

Even the most Tikki-Takka football team in the world have gone and got themselves the best big man in world football at the minute.

Haaland probably won’t play like a traditional target man, but it is yet another example of a team playing

Will they play with a big man up front this season? Yes.

Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo will likely start up front for United this weekend, as he did for virtually every game last year. He is more than a target man of course, but still a very tall physical presence.

Even if Ronaldo goes, Ten Hag will likely replace him with another aerial threat, as he likes to have a dominant presence up top.

Will they play with a big man up front this season? I think so, yes.

Newcastle

Chris Wood is one of the most dangerous big men in the league in the air, and a surprisingly consistent goalscorer over the past few years.

Man United fans will be terrified when they see Lisandro Martinez marking him this season, and it will be no surprise to see him play quite often given Callum Wilson’s injury record.

Will they play with a big man up front this season? Sometimes yes, with one of the best examples of a Premier League big man.

Nottingham Forest

Sam Surridge started Forest’s first game of the season against Newcastle, and standing at 6’2, his aim was to nod the ball down to Brennan Johnson.

Forest have spent big this summer but Surridge should survive and will be key to their survival.

Will they play with a big man up front this season? Yes.

Southampton

One of the few exceptions it seems, with both Che Adams and Adam Armstrong set to battle it out for the starting spot in the team.

While they can definitely win headers, neither is a typical big man.

Will they play with a big man up front this season? Not really, but one big-money signing could change this.

Spurs

Harry Kane is the main forward for Spurs, and one of his many assets is his ability to win the ball in the air.

He is as good with the ball at his feet as he is in the air, but Antonio Conte knows that if a ball is crossed into the box, his talisman will be there to attack it.

Will they play with a big man up front this season? Yes.

West Ham

West Ham have just signed Gianluca Scamacca, a man who stands at an incredible 6’4. His ability in the air is extraordinary, and he caused Man City a few problems in the first game of the season.

Michail Antonio is a tank up front too, so no matter what David Moyes tries to do with his attackers, there will be a physical presence up top.

Will they play with a big man up front this season? Yes, maybe even two, which would be fun.

Will they play with a big man up front this season? Yes, maybe even two, which would be fun.

Wolves

Raul Jimenez, Wolves’ main striker, is best known for his heading ability in the box. So much so that since his head injury, he has looked a completely different player.

Will they play with a big man up front this season? Once Jimenez is fit again, yes, if he can return to form.

