Premier League Gameweek 6: All the biggest talking points

Another action-packed weekend has passed.

This year’s Premier League season is shaping up to be a cracker, with a whole host of teams seemingly in the title race, and all of them dropping points a few times already.

All of the league’s top teams have superstars to beat the band, while some of the mid-table clubs are well able to pull off an upset at will.

Here are all the biggest talking points from Gameweek 6 of the Premier League.

Premier League talking points: Gameweek 6

Arsenal’s young gunners fired up

Mikel Arteta needed a win against Tottenham, slightly more than Nuno Espirito Santo did in the same game.

And if his side was going to win, his youngsters Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe were bound to be heavily involved.

The two of them are special players, who will drag Arsenal to some big results this season, and Arteta should consider himself extremely lucky to have them.

His new signings Aaron Ramsdale and Takehiro Tomiyasu both played excellently, and this win and feel-good factor has surely bought him some more time as the Arsenal boss.

The tide turning against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

Gary Neville doesn’t criticise managers. He just doesn’t do it. Could this be because his time in charge of Valencia was comically bad? Perhaps.

Sunday evening saw Neville come extremely close to explicitly saying Solskjaer is the problem at Manchester United. That’s a problem.

United were played off the park by an Aston Villa team that Dean Smith knows exactly what to do with, and the well-drilled patterns of play they were pulling off was one of the clearest signs that United do not have a tactically astute manager in charge.

“I said it even when they were winning, even when Ronaldo scored,” Neville said.

“They don’t play well enough as a team to win this league. They don’t play well enough as a team.

“I think that you have to be a unit in possession and out of possession, and when you only deliver in moments, those moments won’t go for you in certain games.

“You need patterns of play. You need a way of playing. I see a group of individuals playing in moments, with some patterns and combinations at times…

“They’ve got to come together as a team and start to define a style of play, and then you start to get results when you don’t play well. I think the way they are at the moment, they’ll always have days like that yesterday.”

🕓 Days since PL clubs last lifted a trophy: 🔵 Chelsea – 118

🏆 Manchester City – 124

🦊 Leicester – 132

🔴 Arsenal – 419

🔴 Liverpool – 425

🔴 Manchester United – 1583 pic.twitter.com/ACbBnWJYKa — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 23, 2021

Brentford are worth watching every week.

A lot of Premier League neutrals would happily watch Leeds United every week, because of their commitment to attacking regardless of the opposition. They might want to start watching Brentford too…

With Ivan Toney leading the line and Thomas Frank’s brilliance on the sidelines, they really are box office, and while they could end up taking the odd battering this season, they will cause some major upsets, as they did on Saturday evening.

Teams that have won every match on xG so far this season: ◎ Brentford

◎ Man City — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) September 25, 2021

Thomas Tuchel losing ground.

Tuchel seemed to have Pep Guardiola’s number since he came into the Chelsea job, and this was never clearer than in the Champions League final when City really didn’t get a sniff against a Chelsea team that executed a masterplan perfectly.

But in Saturday morning’s game, Tuchel set up his side so defensively that it would have been a miracle if they escaped with a point.

The Stamford Bridge fans in attendance must have been extremely disappointed with this decision, as City strolled to victory.

Brighton.

It would also be extremely unfair of us not to mention Brighton, who take on Crystal Palace tonight. Graham Potter’s side will go top with a win against their rivals, after an incredible start to this season.

While Irish eyes will be firmly on Shane Duffy (and potentially Aaron Connolly after a great performance in midweek), the Premier League’s big boys might be starting to get a little bit worried if Brighton manage to pick up three points.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Premier League