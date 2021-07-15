Portsmouth launch investigation into racist messages posted in club group chat

The alleged messages in question were aimed at Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka.

Portsmouth have launched an investigation into racist messages allegedly posted into a club group chat.

The investigation is in relation to images that are being shared widely on social media that are said to be from a Portsmouth under-18 group chat.

The images of the alleged messages, which are extremely graphic and violent, contain racist language and make reference to lynching and death threats, in the aftermath of Rashford, Sancho and Saka missing penalties against Italy.

Portsmouth released a statement which read: “Portsmouth Football Club are aware of images circulating on social media that allegedly originate from an academy u18 group chat and which are discriminatory in nature.

“The club have launched an immediate investigation and will provide an update once this has been completed.

“Portsmouth Football Club strongly condemn racism and are totally committed to the elimination of all forms of discrimination. There is no place for it in our game or society as a whole.”

Since then, Portsmouth owner Michael Eisner wrote on Twitter: “There is no place for hatred or bigotry of any kind at Portsmouth FC or any other organisation with which I’m affiliated. We won’t tolerate it, and there will be appropriate consequences for anyone who engages in racist behaviour in social media or elsewhere.”

Jadon Sancho on racist abuse

Sancho released a statement addressing the racist abuse he has received since the game on Sunday.

He wrote: “I’m not going pretend that I didn’t see the racial abuse that me and my brothers Marcus and Bukayo received after the game, but sadly it’s nothing new. As a society we need to do better, and hold these people accountable.

“Hate will never win. To all the young people who have received similar abuse, hold your heads up high and keep chasing the dream. I am proud of this England team and how we have united the whole nation in what has been a difficult 18 months for so many people.”

